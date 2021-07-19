HYDERABAD: In a preventive measure by the Hyderabad Police TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy was placed under house arrest on Monday. Earlier the TPCC chief announced that he would go on Monday to visit the Kokapeta lands which were auctioned by the State Government for a whopping Rs 2,000 Crore. With this, the police deployed heavy security at Revanth Reddy's house in Jubilee Hill in the early hours of Monday. It is not known whether the MP was there as the Parliament Monsoon session start today.

The Congress had planned to stage a protest while on the visit to the government-auctioned lands in Kokapeta in Rangareddy district.

According to Revanth Reddy, there was a scam of Rs 1,000 crore in the Kokapet land auction. The Telangana Congress president had earlier asked the government to re-auction the lands which were sold for less than Rs 60 crore per acre, be re-auctioned through a more transparent auction process. He also stated that they would request the Centre for CBI investigation into the whole auction process and would highlight this issue in the parliament session.

He stated that contrary to the claims that international players were involved in the bidding, all those who bagged these land parcels were either benamis of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or those close to him. He stated that My Home Group head Rameswar Rao who is a close associate of KCR benefitted from it. He also made startling allegations that the Siddipet Collector also benefited from this auction.

Police arrested Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka in advance following a protest at the Kokapeta land. Congress leaders have accused the government of irregularities in the sale of government land. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police are busy deploying security at the houses of several Congress leaders as preemptive measures.

