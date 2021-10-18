TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Questions KTR On Illegal Constructions At Uppal Chowrastha

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the illegal constructions at Uppal Chowrasta in Hyderabad. He took to his Twitter and tweeted about the construction of multiplexes in Uppal Chowrastha. He tagged Telangana Minister KTR and raised a question.

Revanth Reddy tweeted that the officials are not paying heed to the illegal constructions near Uppal Chowrastha despite many complaints. He asked KTR to take necessary action against illegal constructions. He further questioned that whether KTR would question the officials or else he is also a part of it. Here is the tweet made by Revanth Reddy.

He also tagged Telangana CMO and GHMC Commissioner. In the video, one could see the construction of a building going on a faster pace. Revanth Reddy alleged that the officials are not taking any action against the construction even after submitting many complaints.

