TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, Other Leaders Deeksha To Extend Dalit Bandhu To Girijans

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy demanded that the government should extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme to all the Girijan families as well. Revanth Reddy, CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders are going to participate in ‘Dalit, Girijan Atma Gourava Dandora' which is going to be conducted in Muduchintalapalli of Medchal district on Tuesday and Wednesday. Revanth Reddy along with Dalit and Girijan leaders and activists will sit on a two-day Deeksha at 10 am on Tuesday and it will end at 5 PM on Wednesday.

Revanth Reddy many times criticised that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remembers welfare schemes only during the elections. He said that KCR would shower benefits to the people of the constituency if there is a byelection.

'Dalit, Girijan Atma Gourava Dandora' was started by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on August 9th and it will continue till September. Scores of party workers attended ‘Dalit, Girijan Atma Gourava Dandora’ organized at Raviryal village in Chevella Parliamentary constituency limits and also in Indravelli.

TPCC working president Azharuddin, Mallu Ravi, former union minister Balram Naik, SC, ST Cell chairmen Preetham, Jaganlal Naik, former MLC Ramulu Naik, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao and others visited the Muduchintalapalli village on Monday to oversee arrangements for the Deeksha.