TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Forcibly Arrested

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has been forcibly arrested by the police. He was arrested at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He was detained in the wake of the congress’ call for protest at Dharna Chowk against KCR led TRS government in support of Sarpanchs and Gram Panchayat funds crunch.

Earlier in the day, several congress leaders were placed under house arrest. Venting anger over the police,Revanth Reddy said the cases should be filed against the government for not releasing the funds, not on those who are fighting against the government.

Tension prevails at Gandhi Bhavan

Tension prevailed at Telangana on Monday as police detained the party workers while they were heading towards dharna chowk. The party workers raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

