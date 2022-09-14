TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Distributes Cheques to Families of Deceased Congress Cadre 

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy distributed insurance cheques of Rs 2 lakhs to the bereaved families of the party activists who died and assured that the party would support the families. Telangana Congress has given insurance cover to 45 lakh members in the state.

In a chit-chat with the press persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy said that the party would hoist a separate state flag along with the tricolour on September 17 to mark 75th Hyderabad integration day. Reddy said the Telangana flag would represent the state's pride.

Congress will also introduce a new Telangana thalli that will reflect all the sections of Telangana people. Telangana Thalli is a symbolic mother goddess for the people of Telangana.

The union government has also announced cultural activities for the year-long commemoration of Hyderabad Liberation Day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the inaugural programme to be organised at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the ruling TRS government has announced that September 17 would be celebrated as Telangana National Integration Day. Celebrations will be conducted officially across the state for three days from September 16 to 18, the state government informed.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR Announces to Launch National Party Soon