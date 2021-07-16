TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Arrested Over Fuel Price Hike Protest

The Congress party leaders in Telangana on Friday organised a protest against the rising fuel prices and demanded that the TRS government in the state should reduce taxes on fuel so as to provide relief to common people.

Hundreds of activists gathered at the Indira Park in Hyderabad as a part of "Chalo Raj Bhavan" programme. Telangana state Congress president A Revanth Reddy alleged that both Modi and KCR have been charging Rs. 33 and Rs. 33 respectively per litre of petrol and the LPG prices increased by more than Rs. 400 since the BJP came into power. He further alleged that the prices of petrol and diesel have increased 40 times during the last two months.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy was arrested by the police over fuel hike protest. Few other Congress leaders have been arrested and they have been shifted to different police stations.

Senior Congress leaders, including party MLAs Sitakka and T Jayaprakash Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and former minister J Geeta Reddy, participated in the dharna at Indira Park.