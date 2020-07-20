CHILKUR: In a rare incident, a tortoise entered into the Chilkur Balaji Temple on Sunday, July 19. This is being seen as a divine sign by temple priests of Lord Balaji that the Almighty will soon destroy coronavirus.

Rangarajan, the head priest at Chilkur Balaji temple said that they have performed all the rituals to Lord Balaji on Saturday night and closed all the doors but the tortoise entered into the Lord Soundareshwar Swamy temple (Lord Shiva) even though there no way to enter into the temple.

Temple priests were surprised to see the tortoise in the temple on Sunday morning, as they have closed all the temple doors and such a big tortoise cannot enter the temple from any of the drain pipes.

Priest Suresh Atmaram who opened the temple door on Sunday morning had noticed a tortoise in the temple. He informed this to the head priest and later Rangarajan looked into it.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangarajan said that tortoise is a Kurma Avatar of Lord Vishnu, and the entering of Tortoise into the temple is a divine sign and COVID-19 will soon be cured.

Priests performed puja rituals to the tortoise along with Lord Balaji.