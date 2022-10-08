Top Woman Maoist Leader Surrenders Before Telangana Police

Hyderabad: A top woman maoist leader and a member of an outlawed CPI (Maoist) Aluri Usha Rani surrendered before the Telangana police on Saturday. She surrendered in the presence of state police chief Mahendar Reddy.

53-year-old Rani was involved in several subversive activities in Telangana and Chattisgarh. According to an official release, she turned herself in due to her failing health.

DGP Mahendar Reddy announced that Rani has turned herself in due to health reasons. The top cop has appealed to the members of the outlawed extremist outfit to lay down their arms and join the mainstream. She will be provided total rehabilitation by the state government.

Rani, also known as Vijayakka alias Pochakka, is stated to have taken part in a total of 14 violent incidents including five attacks on security forces, an abduction case and two assault cases in both the states. She joined the movement in 1991 and has spent over three decades underground to hide from the security forces.

The divisional committee member of CPI (Maoist) was first assigned the Munugode Dalam which was earlier operating in Nalgonda district. She was once severely injured in an exchange of fire with the police in the past and she survived a bullet injury in an anti-naxalite operation in the district.