Top Maoist Ganapathi Set To Surrender?

There are strong rumours that the top boss of the Maoists – Muppalla Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi might soon surrender to the police. The much wanted and elusive top Maoist has reportedly decided to call it quits due to advanced age and health related issues.

Ganapathi, a native of Karimnagar district, has taken over from top ideologue Kondapalli Seetaramaiah. Initially, a follower of KS, Ganapathi formed his own faction and edged out KS. He has been responsible for the expansion of the Maoist activity in several parts of North India. He was a much-wanted ultra and the security forces have announced a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on him.

If sources are to be believed, Ganapathi has relinquished the top post to Namballa Kesava Rao in 2018. He was for long the secretary of the party’s central committee. Sources say that Ganapathi is in Chhattisgarh forest area but feels it is safe to surrender only in Telangana. Highly placed sources said that the top Maoist is trying to establish a contact in the ruling TRS to negotiate his surrender.