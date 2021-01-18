Tomato Prices In Telangana At All-Time Low, Rs 5 Per KG

There has been a crash in Tomato prices in Hyderabad. A few days ago, the prices of Tomatoes were high and it was at Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 per kg. But, there is a sharp decline in the prices of tomatoes.

According to the reports, the prices have been decreased almost four times when compared to the recent prices. In some rural areas, tomatoes are sold at Rs. 5 per kg and as the day progressed, tomatoes have been sold at Rs. 3 to Rs. 4 per kg.

A year ago, the cost of tomatoes was Rs 50 per kg and even during the lockdown, the prices ranged between Rs. 30 and Rs.40 per kg. A tomato box containing about 25 kg to 28 kg is sold at Rythu Bazaars for Rs. 150 and now prices drop to as low as Rs 50 per box.

Traders are deeply worried over the further decline in the tomato prices. The officials said that the production has been increased and the tomato prices have fallen down.

Vegetable prices vary from area to area in the city, with some vendors still citing higher prices in areas where demand is higher and supply is low over time. The prices of tomatoes have been decreased in the weekly markets and Rythu Bazaars.