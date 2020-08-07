HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor and famous writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Vijayalakshmi died on Friday morning, August 7 at their residence in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Vijayalakshmi (74) breathed her last today morning due to cardiac arrest at her residence. Family members said that Paruchuri's wife was reportedly unwell for the past few days and died today morning. Many celebrities and film stars mourned the death of

Vijayalakshmi and expressed their condolences to Paruchuri's family members.

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao along with his brother is famously known as Paruchuri Brothers,and they have worked for more than 350 films as writers.

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao family members are making all the arrangements for the last rites of Vijayalakshmi at Film Nagar, by taking all the precautionary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed condolences to Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao over a call.

Tweets:

Mega Star @KChiruTweets Garu

condolences to Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao. pic.twitter.com/BcmKdwWgQL — Suresh Kondeti (@santoshamsuresh) August 7, 2020

Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi (74) Wife of Tollywood Famous Writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao Has passed Away. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Zq3wppbJRI — Suresh Kondeti (@santoshamsuresh) August 7, 2020