Tollywood Writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's Wife Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor and famous writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao's wife Vijayalakshmi died on Friday morning, August 7 at their residence in Hyderabad.
According to reports, Vijayalakshmi (74) breathed her last today morning due to cardiac arrest at her residence. Family members said that Paruchuri's wife was reportedly unwell for the past few days and died today morning. Many celebrities and film stars mourned the death of
Vijayalakshmi and expressed their condolences to Paruchuri's family members.
Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao along with his brother is famously known as Paruchuri Brothers,and they have worked for more than 350 films as writers.
Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao family members are making all the arrangements for the last rites of Vijayalakshmi at Film Nagar, by taking all the precautionary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed condolences to Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao over a call.
Tweets:
Mega Star @KChiruTweets Garu
condolences to Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao. pic.twitter.com/BcmKdwWgQL
— Suresh Kondeti (@santoshamsuresh) August 7, 2020
Paruchuri Vijayalakshmi (74) Wife of Tollywood Famous Writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao Has passed Away. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Zq3wppbJRI
— Suresh Kondeti (@santoshamsuresh) August 7, 2020
Veteran writer #ParuchuriVenkateswaraRao's wife Vijayalakshmi (74) passes away due to cardiac arrest in the wee hours of #Friday.
May her soul rest in peace and we express our heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.💐💐 pic.twitter.com/Z0EdrgmP6b
— Ragalahari (@Ragalahari) August 7, 2020