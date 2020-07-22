HYDERABAD: The festivities for the wedding of Tollywood hero Nithiin with Shalini began with their engagement ceremony here on Wednesday. As the families of the bride and the groom decided, the festivities will go on for a full five days in tune with olden-day marriage traditions. Kick-starting it was their ‘nischitartham’ (engagement) ceremony in which both the families formally firmed up the wedding under the aegis of priests deciding the auspicious time for the event.

Attendance to the event was limited to only closest family members and friends to ensure that all the precautions and COVID-19 guidelines are adhered to in letter and spirit. All necessary care is being taken to follow these guidelines throughout the five-day festivities, which will culminate in the wedding. The Tollywood star will be tying the nuptial knot to Shalini at the auspicious time of 6:30 pm on July 26th.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown restrictions, Nithiin has invited only a select few for the most important occasion of his life. He has recently driven down to Pragathi Bhavan and personally invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding. He was also reported to have extended the invitation to Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, whom he considers as his on-screen idol besides a few other industry personalities.

Preparations for Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding began as early as the beginning of this year. In February, the two families performed the traditional ‘pasupu kunkuma’ ritual before the coronaviru lockdown brought a sudden halt to all their plans for the wedding.

After waiting for more than four months since then, Nithiin is finally getting ready to take the hand of Shalini for marriage to put an end to his bachelorhood.