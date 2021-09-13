HYDERABAD: Actor Navdeep appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday as part of a money laundering probe in connection with the 2017 drugs case.

The ED is investigating his bank transaction records and his association with Kelvin, the main accused in the case. Navdeep who is one of the owners of F Club which was located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area andis now closed, often hosted parties for movie celebrities. There are allegations of drug use at these parties there. The excise department officials in 2017 suspended the license of F Club and had also issued warning letters to several other pubs as some of them have become a point of sale and consumption of drugs.

Excise officials have previously said that Kelvin and Zeeshan, the main accused in the drugs case, were frequent attendees. Authorities also ordered Kelvin to appear today and are questioning them together. The investigation will focus mainly on the issue of money laundering.

Navdeep is among the ten personalities from Tollywood who were summoned by the ED in connection with the drugs racket that was busted by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department. High-end drugs such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) were being supplied by the accused and it is alleged that people from the film industry, college students, and employees from software companies were among their customers.

Since August 31, director Puri Jagannadh, his associate Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, actors Nandu, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and Ravi Teja's driver have so far appeared before the ED.