Tollywood Drugs Case| HYDERABAD: Tollywood artiste Mumaith Khan and her manager appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday as part of a money-laundering probe in connection with the 2017 drugs racket case which came to the fore again.

Mumaith is the eighth person from the Telugu film industry to appear before the ED. So far ten people including directors and actors appeared before the ED, actor Navdeep called in yesterday on Tuesday

Mumaith Khan is popular for her item numbers, has also appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. She was first seen in an item number with Mahesh Babu in Puri Jaggannadh’s film title Pokiri.

The actress was said to be quizzed by the ED about her activities in the F Club where several parties were conducted between 2015-2017. She was also questioned about the money transfers to the club and submitted her bank account statement to the ED for verification.

