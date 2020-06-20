HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-producer Bandla Ganesh reportedly became the first known celebrity from Tollywood to test positive for dreaded coronavirus. The comedian, who of late is known for courting controversies, was understood to have learnt about this startling news in the most unimaginable fashion.

Ganesh, it is learnt, has recently visited a hair clinic seeking a hair plantation done. But the doctors advised him to go through the mandatory test for COVID-19 as part of the government guidelines. The test result reportedly came like a bolt from the blue to the maverick producer as he tested positive for coronavirus.

Consequently, He is understood to have been isolated from the rest of his family and being treated under quarantine. Stung by his test results, his close family members and those who had come in contact with him in the recent past are also said to be getting themselves tested for the dreaded virus.

The news of Bandla Ganesh being infected with COVID-19 has caused commotion even in Tollywood circles. While authorities are in the process of extracting information on who all had interacted with him of late, even the industry people are said to be on this trail in their efforts to pre-empt further spread of the killer virus.