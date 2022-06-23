Tollywood Cine Workers End Strike After Talks Fruitful

HYDERABAD: The Telugu cine workers' strike is likely to be called off after the talks between the protesting workers and the Telugu members of the film chamber were successful on Thursday. The strike had entered the second-day bringing film production to a grinding halt and causing losses to several movies under production. From tomorrow onwards shootings would be held as per schedule, sources say.

Meanwhile, Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav had stepped in for negotiations between cine workers and Telugu Film Chamber members. A representation of cine workers and the Producers Council apparently met him separately and discussed ways to bring the issue to an amicable solution.

As per sources a coordinating committee would be set up headed by producer Dil Raju to discuss the wage hikes and payments to be made to the workers. Speaking on behalf of the Film Chamber, producer C Kalyan stated that producers are ready to accept the demands of cine workers after the meeting with the Federation members was held upon the Minister’s intervention.

The hike in wages for the workers would be decided by the coordination committee, which would be conveyed through the Federation and the Film Chamber of Commerce, he said. The chairman of the coordination committee Dil Raju will convene a meeting on Friday at 11 am to discuss the issues further.

Expressing happiness over the talks Vallabhaneni Anil member of the Film Industry Employees Federation said that they would resolve issues through the coordination committee and were looking forward to the guidelines laid out by the committee.” We (cine workers) will resume work from tomorrow, he stated.

At least 20,000 workers of the Telugu film industry, staged a strike demanding better wages and abstained from work since Wednesday which had affecting the shooting schedules of at least 20 films. Cinema workers from 10 different associations and unions joined the strike and gathered in Hyderabad to stage a protest outside the Telugu Film Industry Federation office in Film Nagar.

They alleged that the Telugu Film Chamber was not heeding their requests to increase the wages of workers since the year 2018. Then the industry was hit by the COVID pandemic resulting in their demands taking a back seat. They stated that producers were also not paying on time and kept them pending for weeks, even months pushing them through hardships. Budgets for Telugu films have grown, remuneration for the star actors has increased, and movie ticket prices have gone up, but wages of the cine workers have remained low, the workers claimed.

The workers had seven demands which they had presented to the film chamber members

