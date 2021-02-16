Tollywood Actor Sonu Sood is Ankura Hospitals Brand Ambassador

HYDERABAD: Ankura Hospital, a super specialty Hospital chain dedicated to Women and Children in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has appointed Indian actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. Ankura Hospital has also launched its 10th center at L B Nagar in the citytoday.

The 50000 sq feet 120 bedded 10th centre was inaugurated by actor Sonu Sood in the presence of Dr. Krishna Prasad, Founder & MD Ankura Hospitals and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion Indian Actor Sonu Sood said,” Doctors are considered more than real-life heroes, in fact they are considered “Bhagwan”.They are looked up to with utmost faith to cure us and our loved ones. Last year was such a world-changing event. While the entire world locked itself up, it was the doctors and frontline healthcare workers who were working tirelessly to save everyone. That is when I realised what this fraternity is capable of. Selfless hard work, sacrifice and duty to society! They sacrifice their own family time and make us a part of their family. So I am deciding to return the favour. I am happy to announce that I will be making Ankura part of my family ”.

It is a privilege for me to become their long-term partner and associate myself with these experts, who are specially taking care of holistic women and child health care as I consider women and children to be the building blocks of this country.

I have worked with Ankura Hospital in the past. During the pandemic, I have referred some critical cases in gynaecology and paediatrics to them and they showed remarkable results. Every person who got treated had returned home hale and healthy. It strengthened my belief and resolve to become more seriously involved with such a healthcare brand that practices what it preaches.

Ankura Hospital, a super specialty hospital chain dedicated to women and children, has launched its 10th centre at L B Nagar in Hyderabad, Speaking on the occasion of its launch, Dr Krishna Prasad set out the vision for a future that will bring accessible and innovative expert medical care and infrastructure across geographies, which was only available in metros otherwise. In all my conversations with the Ankura team, I get that the organisation is tirelessly working on fulfilling the vision and making Ankura the most trusted and reliable partner for woman and child health care . Everyone here at Ankura is passionate about making a real difference. I am thankful to Ankura group of hospitals for including me as well in their endeavours of building a nation with healthy women and children” Sonu Sood added.

Dr. Krishna Prasad, Founder & MD Ankura Hospitals said “We are privileged and honoured to have Sonu Sood as our brand ambassador. His compassion, empathy, integrity & reliability in addressing human issues is what we at Ankura hospitals believe as our purpose and mission. We are confident that Sonu Sood will help Ankura's mission of providing holistic health care for women and children.

We are living and working through a time when healthcare leadership and medical innovation are crucial for our nation to cement its place as a world leader. Hence, woman and child healthcare shall be a fundamental enabler towards achieving this. We have after all, the world’s youngest population, and half of our population is female. Therefore, I strongly believe that this particular segment shall shape the social and economic growth of our great nation. And I have humbly taken on the mantle to lead Ankura Hospital into achieving a grand vision of becoming not just the largest but also the most advanced healthcare provider in the country in the woman and child segment .

Our 10th center in LB Nagar is spread over 50000 sq ft and is equipped with the latest technology ,trained medical professionals and infrastructure. We aim at providing specialized care to patients and shall serve as a strategic center because it helps Ankura Hospitals with its objective of providing world-class healthcare to people from other adjoining towns who seek specialized medical facilities.

Ankura’s L B Nagar center has state of the art : Neonatal intensive care unit, Paediatric related intensive care unit, surgery, neurology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, ENT, nephrology, cardiology, birthing Suites, high risk pregnancy care and foetal medicine. Besides 24 hours lab, 24 hours pharmacy, 24 hours critical care ambulance service, & ventilator support ambulance.