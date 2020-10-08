Today In BJP, Tomorrow In TRS, In BJP The Day After

Politics, like cricket, is a game of glorious uncertainties. In politics, every ball can turn the game differently and every stroke can make the game look different. So it is with politics too. Take the case of this corporator from Nizamabad.

BJP corporator from 44th division T Sudha has joined the TRS at Hyderabad on Monday and rejoined the BJP on Wednesday. Thus, she changed parties twice in two days. On Monday, she joined the TRS in the presence of minister Prashant Reddy and MLA Ganesh Gupta. On Wednesday, she was back in the BJP in the presence of district president Baswa Lakshminarsaiah and state leader Satyanarayana Gupta.

Though the TRS has 80 per cent of the votes in its the Nizamabad Local Bodies constituency already, it is trying to wean away as many Congress and BJP leaders as possible. It has already lured eight of the 28 BJP corporators. On Tuesday,, Kamareddy Congress floor leader Chatla Rajeshwar and two councillors P Latha and C Ravindra Goud have joined the TRS. BJP’s Sudha was lured into th