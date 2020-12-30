TJS Slams Telangana Govt's Apathy Towards Teachers' Problems

On Tuesday, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president Prof Kodandaram alleged that the state government was not solving the problems of government teachers. He took part in a protest programme conducted by government teachers' unions like JACTO and UPSC at Indira Park.

TJS leader said that it was unfortunate that teachers who had come to participate in the protest program were arrested by the state police. He said the credit goes to the government and said that the teachers who are supposed to be in classrooms are in jails. Prof Kodandaram said that all the demands of the teachers should be approved by the government.

He said that the government should hold a meeting with teachers immediately, citing that all government schools need to be properly run. He also demanded that the appropriate number of teachers should be recruited immediately.