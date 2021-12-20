TITA Sets Up Office In Hanumakonda

Warangal / Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), which is working to impart technical skills at the field level to the youth of Telangana, is setting up offices in districts as per the directions given for setting up offices at district centers. TITA office opened at Hanumakonda district headquarters today in a spirited atmosphere. District Collector Rajiv Gandhi handed over the TITA office at Hanumakonda District Collectorate, which was set up with complete infrastructure. TITA Global President Sundeep Makthala inaugurated today. Nirmal Bandari has taken over as the District Secretary for Hanumakonda District.

It is learned that the Telangana State Chief Secretary Shri Jayesh Ranjan IAS has recently issued directions to the collectors to take appropriate steps to set up TITA offices in the district centers. The collectors of the respective districts are taking appropriate action as per these orders. Under the direction of Hanumakonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, an office was set up at the Hanmakonda District Collectorate New Building with complete infrastructure on 1000sft of land for TITA. The office, which is fully equipped with computers, was inaugurated today by TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala in the traditional presence of the priest. In the presence of Global President Sundeep Makthala, TITA State Advisory Member EV Srinivas, Professor and Scientist Pandu Rangarao, District Public Relations Officer Laxman... TITA District Secretary Nirmal Kumar Bandari took charge of the office under the supervision of Rafiq Apro.

TITA Hanumakonda District Office has been providing free training on digital marketing since its inception. The 20-day free training will be useful for those in rural areas. Just as the TITA office was opened in Hanumakonda district, offices in various districts will be opened soon in the same year. TITA has already started operations in Hanumakonda district. A digital trip was undertaken in the district. Online Consultations were conducted during Covid's tenure by TConsult.

On the occasion, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala expressed special gratitude to the officials who provided assistance in setting up the TITA office at the Hanumakonda District Center. He said more training programs will be conducted in Hanumakonda district in the near future. The inauguration was attended by TITA members Roshni Hanumakonda District TITA State Advisor EV Srinivas, Vijay Sriramula, Manikanta Rudroju, Laxmi Bandari, Rajitha Bandari, Shiva Ayyagaru, Vasudev Maduri, Manish and others.