TITA Launches Unique Initiative On World Environment Day 2021

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has launched a unique initiative “Digital Disconnect…Environment Reconnect” to encourage working people to log out from their digital spaces daily and reconnect with the environment. The idea of the initiative is to protect the environment. Association Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala unveiled the logo of the same here on Saturday.

With the raging pandemic, working professionals are confined to their homes due to work from home facility driving most of their access limited only to digital spaces like mobile, television, laptop and other digital devices, which in turn is taking a toll on the health and wellbeing of people. Experts have expressed concern that such a tendency will have an adverse impact on the social wellbeing of individuals.

To reconnect with the environment the drive encourages people to two hours daily for a week and spend the same duration in an environmental activity like planting saplings and taking care of them, taking part in organic farming, terrace farming, book reading, doing exercise. To encourage techies to take part in the eco-connect drive, TITA has written to IT firms asking them to encourage their staff to be part of the programme.

Speaking after unveiling the logo of the ‘Digital Disconnect…Environment Reconnect’ programme, Sundeep Makthala said that the Association has come forward with the drive to save the environment and involve techies for the greater cause. Software professionals can increase their productivity, strengthen family bonds and give peace of mind from their hectic schedules by taking part in the activity, Sundeep said and appealed to techies to take part in the drive, in large numbers.

Sundeep Makthala said that TITA has formed a jury to evaluate the participation of techies in the Digital ‘Disconnect…Environment Reconnect’ activity. The jury will observe the activities of participants and announce awards for the outstanding performers. Also, all the participants will receive certificates of participation.

Those interested to take part in the drive can register themselves at the following link bit.ly/digital_disconnect. TITA Vice-President Rana Pratap Bojjam, State Secretaries Srilatha Chintala, Venkata Vanam, Deepika Joshi, official representatives Pradeep Nilagiri and others played a key role behind the eco-drive.