MAKTHAL: To instill confidence among the Covid-19 patients, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) of Makthal and interacted with the patients. Sundeep Makthala enquired with patients about the facilities being provided at the CHC and instilled confidence among the patients and wished them a speedy recovery. The TITA chief, on the occasion, distributed fruits among the patients. He also felicitated the healthcare staff working at the medical facility and praised their services to the masses amid raging pandemic.

Later, the TITA chief enquired the technology usage and working of oxygen concentrator at the medical facility. On noticing that the CHC had no services of a pulmonologist, Sundeep Makthala assured the hospital staff that he will provide the online services of the specialist doctors at the earliest.



Sundeep Makthala on learning that the hospital needed the services of a pulmonologist, Makthala assured that he will arrange for the services of the specialist every day. He said that at least two hours, the services of the pulmonologist will be provided in the form of telemedical consultation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sundeep Makthala said that some individuals approached him and brought to his notice that the Makthal CHC which has been providing good medical services, needed to be technically upgraded and services enhanced. He assured the hospital staff that he would provide free Teleconsultation services of the pulmonologists at the hospital through 'Tconsult' application besides providing other facilities also.

