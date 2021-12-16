TITA District office at Jogulamba Gadwal inaugurated

Jogulamba Gadwal / Hyderabad: To expand the reach of its services in areas of technology, education and other sectors across the State, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) is establishing its office space at districts after the State government directed District Collectors to allot working space to the Association in the districts. Accordingly, the Association Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala inaugurated the TITA office in Jogulamba Gadwal District at a ceremony on Saturday.

Recently IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan directed district Collectors to allot working space to TITA to expand IT initiatives and provide job opportunities to local youth and attract investments and startup units in the districts. Accordingly, the TITA Jogulamba Gadwal office was readied with basic infrastructure and facilities on the directions of the District Collector. The district administration provided an office of MALD Govt Degree college.

The office was inaugurated by Sundeep Makthala, who was the chief guest for the occasion, amid Vedic chants and puja by a pandit. TITA State Secretary Gyanakar administered the oath to N.Ramya Sharma who took charge as District Secretary of the Association Jogulamba gadwal District unit.

TITA Jogulamba Gadwal unit took up various initiatives in the past like Digital Yatra.

TITA will take up more such initiatives in the coming days.

Speaking on the occasion, Sundeep Makthala thanked the district administration for allocating working space to TITA with the required infrastructure. He said that the Association will take up various initiatives like training youth in the district in the days to come.

TITA member rajendra prasad sagar Sowmya, krishna,thayeshwari, Students Wing Secretary sravani.