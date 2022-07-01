HYDERABAD: In a piece of good news for Tirumala devotees,the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced the facility of booking Tirumala special entry darshan ticket with effect from Friday, July 01, 2022, at the time of bus ticket reservation.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had accorded permission to issue Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets for Telangana passengers on June 3. This facility will be implemented from Friday. To this extent, an agreement was made between TSRTC and TTD.

These darshan tickets can be booked through the TSRTC website or any authorized dealer. Further, RTC officials explained that 1000 tickets will be available for devotees from Telangana going to Tirumala in TSRTC buses on a daily basis.

This package can be availed at www. tsrtconline. in online or any TSRTC authorised ticket booking counters. The officials clarified that the ticket should be booked at least 7 days in advance.

Introducing 1000 Tirumala Special Entry Darshan Tickets every day to TSRTC passengers wef 01.07.2022. Please avail this facility and have hassle-free Darshan of Lord Balaji @puvvada_ajay@Govardhan_MLA@tsrtcmdoffice#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/7ibOLmcJ58 — TSRTC (@TSRTCHQ) July 1, 2022

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar requested the devotees going to Tirumala to utilize this opportunity.

