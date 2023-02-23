The recent incident of a four-year-old boy who was mauled to death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the city of Hyderabad has led to widespread fear among citizens. The stray dog menace in the state has doubled over the years and there are reportedly more than five lakh dogs in the city itself.

While the GHMC authorities were directed to intensify the birth control operations and anti-rabies vaccinations and address the issues related to dog bites, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Yadav have also come out with a toll-free number 040-2111 1111 for any complaints related to stray dog menace and related issues.

The GHMC has developed an exclusive app where details and photographs of the vaccinated and sterilized street dogs are being uploaded.

The GHMC officials were asked to engage with colony welfare associations and school management to educate children about do’s and don’ts related to stray dogs.

Handling a street dog and even worse a pack of them can be a difficult and potentially dangerous task, so it's important to approach the situation with caution and care.

Here are some tips that may be helpful:

Remain calm and avoid making sudden movements or loud noises. This can help prevent the dog from feeling threatened and potentially becoming aggressive.

If the dog is approaching you, stand still and avoid making direct eye contact. Slowly back away if possible.

If the dog appears aggressive or is growling or barking, do not attempt to approach or touch it. Move away slowly and calmly.

If the dog seems friendly and approachable, you can try to offer it some food or water. However, it's important to avoid feeding the dog anything that could be harmful to its health.

If neither of the above work, go down, lay facing down and cover your neck and head with your arm and stay still and start to pray. Dogs will try to bite your face and head, and this way you can minimize major injuries.

If you encounter a group of street dogs, it's best to avoid them altogether and find an alternate route.

If you are concerned about a street dog's well-being or behavior, you can contact your local animal control agency or animal welfare organization for assistance.

Remember, it's important to always put your safety first when dealing with street dogs.

