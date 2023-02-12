Tips to Ace TSPSC Group 4 Exams for Sure Success

Preparing for government jobs can be very challenging and tough. But if you are following the right path then these exams will be easy for you. So, if you are preparing dedicatedly for your exam, then surely you will be able to clear your exam with good marks. Many times the candidates face problems while preparing for the exams. In order to save the candidates from such problems, we suggest the candidates go through these preparation tips on how to prepare for the TSPSC Group IV exam.

The first and foremost step in knowing how to prepare for the TSPSC Group IV exam is to understand the exam pattern thoroughly. The TSPSC Group 4 exam comprises two written papers. The candidates have to clear the two papers, the first paper is of General Knowledge and the second paper is of Secretarial Abilities. Once the candidates clear these two papers, then they are required to give a skill test or proficiency test. In the proficiency test the skills of the candidates are assessed.

There are two written examinations for the TSPSC Group IV. The two papers are taken to check the General Knowledge and Secretarial Abilities of the candidates. Both the papers are of 150 marks each. Both the exams are taken separately and are of the same duration which is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

It is important that you check the TSPSC Group 4 syllabus for the examination thoroughly before starting your preparations.

PART

TOPICS

Part I – General Knowledge

International Relations and Events.

General Science in everyday life.

Environmental Issues and Disaster Management.

Geography and Economy of India and Telangana.

Current affairs.

Indian Political System and Government.

Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana.

Indian Constitution: Salient Features.

Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement.

History of Telangana and Telangana Movement.

Policies of Telangana State.

Part II – Secretarial Abilities

Numerical and Arithmetical abilities.

Mental Ability. (Verbal and non-verbal)

Comprehension.

Logical Reasoning.

Rearrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage.

If you wish to know how to prepare for the TSPSC Group IV exam and score well, then the first thing which you need to do is to prepare a study plan. For this, you need to analyze the whole syllabus first, and after that you must check which of the topics are difficult. So, if you analyze your syllabus and prepare a study plan for it then you will find preparing for the exam a lot easier.

Paper 1 consists of questions related to Telangana Geography, Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts, Literature, Policies, Economy. There is a chance of getting 10-15 questions related to the Constitution of India. Aspirants should practise previous papers and take mock tests thoroughly.

The questions related to Geography will be at basic level. The aspirants should refer to 10+2 level books.

As many as 10-15 questions related to Telangana Economy, Indian Economy, Economic Survey and both state and union budget.

About 10-15 questions related to Ancient, Medieval and Modern India. Candidates should cover Independence Movement, Freedom Struggle etc..,

Science and Technology:

Candidates should read NCERT books related to Science and Technology .

Environment and Natural Disaster Management and International Relations.

Candidates should make a note of 6 to 9 months current affairs.