TIMS Covid Patients Robbed by Caretakers 

The Gachibowli police arrested a couple on Friday for allegedly stealing ornaments from people who died of Covid-19 at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). They were found with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh.

As per police details, Ch Raju (36) and Ch Lathasri (39) worked as temporary patient caregivers at TIMS. They were residents of Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Yellammabanda in Kukatpally. The couple met and married in 2017, after Raju, a Mahabubnagar native, divorced his first wife and relocated to Hyderabad.

Raju had previously driven his own cab, and when Lathasri began working as a patient attendant at TIMS, he also began working there. Both were hired through an outsourcing service.

Madhapur, DCP, M Venkateshwarlu said, "While working in the Covid wards, he noticed gold ornaments and other valuables left on the bodies of deceased patients. They then decided to steal the jewellery from the deceased and patients who were unconscious or semi-conscious "

While Lathasri kept an eye out, Raju stole the ornaments from the Covid patients, he said. The couple had committed eight such crimes at TIMS since January. Some of the stolen jewellery was refinanced, while others were sold, he added.

After receiving several complaints, the Gachibowli police, with the assistance of the Jagadgirigutta police and the Cyberabad Central Crime Station police from Madhapur and Balanagar, worked together to solve the case and apprehend the couple on Friday. They were sent to judicial custody.