Time Has Come To End KCR's Rule, Says RS Praveen Kumar

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar made sensational comments on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that CM KCR should be ousted from the farmhouse. RS Praveen Kumar participated in the Bahujan Employees Meet that was held at a function hall in Bandipur village in Dichpally Mandal of Nizamabad district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that family rule is going to end very soon in the Telangana state. He launched a scathing attack on Telangana CM KCR alleging dynasty politics in the state.

RS Praveen Kumar alleged that there is fraud in each and every welfare scheme that is being implemented by the ruling TRS government. He made satirical comments on KCR and the ministers. He said that with the money looted by the ministers, one could easily distribute android phones for free to the public. He criticized KCR and said that KCR ignored Dalits to date and questioned why is he bringing the topic of Dalits ahead of Huzurabad by-polls.

He said that KCR is cheating the Dalits in the name of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. Praveen Kumar said that KCR will do anything to win the by-polls.

RS Praveen Kumar, the former IPS officer resigned from the post of Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutes Society recently. Earlier, rumours broke out that RS Praveen Kumar is likely to join the TRS party. But, now it looks like he is not going to join the pink party.