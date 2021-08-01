Three Students Of TSWREIS To Study At US Community Colleges

Hyderabad: Three students hailing from humble family backgrounds from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) bagged the prestigious CCIP(Community College Initiate Programme) fellowships.

As per sources, it is reported that all the students who made their way to the United States Community Colleges, are girls.

While Sirisha is from TSWR Degree College, Ibrahimpatnam, Preethi is from Mahendra Hills TSWR college and Blossom studies in TSWR Degree College of LB Nagar in Hyderabad.

Sirisha will now pursue an Early Childhood Education programme at the Jamestown Community College in New York.

Blossom has made it to the Baltimore Community College and Preethi has been selected for an Agricultural course at the Sinclair Community College, Ohio.

TWREIS secretary Ronald Rose congratulated the students and said that the journey of these three girls to chase their passion for studying in America despite hailing from humble family backgrounds is truly inspiring.

“The trio proved their academic brilliance and English communication skills in several rounds of interviews conducted by the US Consulate in India,” Ronald Rose added.

It is reported that more than 20 students of TSWREIS have made it to American Community Colleges in the last few years.