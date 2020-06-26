HYDERABAD: In a ghastly road accident, three members of a family were killed and one other person was seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling hit a cement mixing tanker at Kasimpet road junction in Suryapet district of Telangana on wee hours of Friday, June 26.

According to reports, three members of a family husband wife and their child along with their driver was travelling in a car to Hyderabad from Vijayawada during the time of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Mydabattula Satyanandam (70), his wife Mydabattula Vijaya Kumari (60) and their son Mydabattula John Joseph (35), the car driver was severely injured in the accident and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The family members were travelling to Hyderabad to admit Kumari who was a cancer patient, in a hospital at Hyderabad.

The accident occurred when the car in which the victims were travelling hit a cement mixing tanker when it was taking a U-turn at Kasimpet road junction, said police.

The condition of the driver was said to be critical. Police suspect that overspeeding of the car might be the reason for the road accident.