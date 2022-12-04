Three Killed on Spot in DCM-Car Collision in Ranga Reddy District

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed on the spot in a tragic road accident in Peddashapur village of Shamshabad mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, the police said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm on National Highway 44 at Peddashapur village due to the rash driving of the DCM van driver who was heading to Shamshabad from Shadnagar, according to the police.

The deceased were from the same family and have been identified as Gopal (47), his wife Anjali (42) and daughter Swati (9), the police added.

“The driver of the Eicher vehicle going from Shadnagar to Shamshabad drove in a rash and negligent manner. The three victims Gopal, his wife Anjali and daughter Swati died on the spot,” Shamshabad Inspector A Sreedhar Kumar was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

"The driver of the Eicher vehicle going from Shadnagar to Shamshabad drove in a rash and negligent manner. The three victims Gopal, his wife Anjali and daughter Swati died on the spot," Shamshabad Inspector A Sreedhar Kumar was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

The police have seized the Eicher vehicle and begun the investigation.

