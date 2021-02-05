Young Girls Go Missing In Hyderabad

Three girls went missing in Hyderabad. The young women from different areas surrounding Hyderabad left their homes stating various reasons and didn't return home. The parents of the three different women complained the police and the missing cases have been registered.

Going into the details, Bandari Rohini (19) of Srinivas Nagar colony in Chilakalguda is studying Degree first year in a college located at Ameerpet. Rohini was at home on Wednesday night and she went missing from Thursday morning. Her belongings and clothes were also missing, so parents thought that she has left the home on purpose. Rohini's father, Jagadiswar Rao registered a missing complaint and police are investigating the case.

Kirti Pragya a twenty year old girl, a resident of Lalaguda left home on Thursday morning and did not return till the evening. Kirti's father Sridhar lodged a complaint with the police and the girl's mobile was also switched off.

Manjula who has been working as a receptionist at a school in Tirumalgiri went missing from Thursday. She went to school on Thursday and gave a letter to her colleagues and asked them to give it to her family members. The parents who were worried as Manjula didn't return home till evening went to school to find her. Then her colleagues gave a letter in which it was written, 'I don't feel like staying at home. The parents of Manjula lodged a complaint with Tirumalagiri police and they are investigating the case.