Three Girls Who Went for Birthday Celebration Go Missing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three girls have been reported missing in Hyderabad since last night. A class 9 girl named Maria and her two friends Haseena and Akhina left their houses at Tirumalagiri in Secunderabad on Tuesday morning to celebrate Maria's birthday.

Their parents got anxious and started searching frantically when their kids did not return to their homes till night. When the parents realized their wards were missing, they lodged missing complaints with the police. The mobile phones of the girls were also not reachable. The police have filed a case of missing and are investigating to trace the missing girls.

Also Read: KTR's Reaction to Stray Dog Attack in Hyderabad