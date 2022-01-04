Three Of Family End Lives, Names Telangana MLA's Son In Suicide Note

In a very shocking incident, a 45-year-old businessman and his wife allegedly immolated themselves. The incident took place in the Old Paloncha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the wee hours of Monday. In the incident, the man, his wife, and one of his twin daughters died while the other suffered severe burns. The victims were identified as Naga Rama Krishna, Sri Lakshmi, Sahiti, and Sahitya. The couple and one of their twin daughters died on the spot while another daughter is being treated at a local government hospital.

According to the police, they have got a call on Dial 100 about the fire at Ramakrishna's house at Old Paloncha. The local Inspector of Police, Satyanarayana, and Sub-Inspector of Police, Praveen visited the spot and filed a case. Earlier, it was said that leakage of gas from a domestic LPG cylinder caused the accident. But Sahithi in her statement said that Ramakrishna poured petrol on them when they were asleep and set them ablaze.

Police found a suicide letter written by Ramakrishna. In his letter, he mentioned the names of his mother, Suryavati, his sister Madhavi and Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao. He also wrote that he ended his life as injustice has been done to him by his mother, sister and Raghavendra Rao.

Ramakrishna's mother Suryavati, a retired government employee said that Ramakrishna brought chicken on Sunday night and all of them ate. She further added that he slept along with his wife and children in one room. During the early hours, she woke up hearing the noise and saw flames coming from their room. She further stated that one of her granddaughters came out of the room and she tried to pour a few buckets of water on them. She also said that recently, she came to know that her son borrowed Rs. 30 lakh from people recently.

Vanama Raghavender Rao in a video said that he know his family for a very long time and don't know why Ramakrishna has mentioned his name in the note. He also said that someone who wanted to put an end to his political career seem to have conspired and dragged his name into the issue. Raghavendra Rao said that Ramakrishna took a serious step of committing suicide due to financial problems. He stated that he will cooperate with the police investigation. Police are investigating in all the angles to know the exact reason behind the suicide.

