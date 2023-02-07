Three Exams in One Day Puts Aspirants in A Fix

The aspirants are demanding the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to defer the Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exam which is scheduled on February 26. Over 1.96 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for the exam for 53 posts notified by the commission.

The Candidates are in a fix as there is a clash of three exams- PRT, JE and DAO on the same day.

Candidates who have applied for the both exams said that they would lose the opportunity to attend the multiple exams if they are conducted on the same day.

One aspirant, who has applied for both DAO and PRT exams said,“I have been preparing for both exams. Now I am confused about attending the exams which are to be conducted on the same day.”

Another aspirant said that he has been preparing for both exams-DAO and PRT for six years. “Now I have to lose an opportunity to attend one of those exams. This is happening due to lack of coordination among the recruitment boards,” he added.

