Three Dead, Four Injured as Car Crashes into Road Divider in Telangana

Janagama: In a tragic road accident, three people were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling crashed near Govardhangiti village on Sunday. Four people have also received severe injuries in this ghastly accident.

As per reports, the accident happened as the car driver lost control due to one of its tyres got punctured and crashed into the road divider. The police official said at the time of the accident, the deceased were travelling from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad.

The injured persons were shifted to the Area hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

