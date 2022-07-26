Hyderabad:Three Daily-wagers Run Over By MMTS Train

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed after they were run over by a MMTS train near Hi-Tech City railway station on Tuesday, police said.

The trio were crossing the tracks near a turn and did not notice the approaching train. They were identified as Rajappa, Srinu and Krishna, all residents of an area near Sankalp apartments in Hi-Tech City.

All the three were daily wage workers, who had migrated to the city from Wanaparthy. The incident occurred between Hi-Tech City and Hafeezpet.

Police shifted the bodies to government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. One of the deceased was reportedly carrying liquor bottles.

Railway police registered a case and took up further investigation.

