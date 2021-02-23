Three Bags Full Of Gold Recovered From Ramagundam Accident Spot

In a road accident two people were killed and two others were in critical condition. The accident took place near Malayalapally railway over-bridge of Ramagundam mandal on the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the reports, the accident took place due to overspeed of the vehicle. The car overturned and fell in the middle of the divider. The deceased have been identified as Kotha Rambabu and Kotha Srinivas whereas the two others, Santhosh and car driver sustained serious injuries. They have been rushed to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital. After receiving the information about the accident, police rushed to the spot.

The deceased had a jewellery shop, Srinivasa Jewellery in Narsaraopet, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Police have seized a large quantity of gold in the car. Three bags full of gold have been found in the car. All four of them have started from Narsaropet on Monday to hand over the ornaments to customers in Mancherial. After delivering the ornaments in Mancherial they planned to go to Bellampalli, Nirmal, Nizambad and Basara. Police recovered 1 kg of gold ornaments from the spot. Ramagundam CI Karunakar Rao, SI Shailaja visited the spot and they registered the case.