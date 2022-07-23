Three Arrested In Lineman Question Paper Leakage Case

Task force police arrested three persons including an Assistant Divisional Manager (ADM) of TSSPDCL. A few days ago, Lokya Naik from Kadthal lodged a complaint with Amberpet police alleging that the junior lineman exam question papers were leaked. Lokya Naik also told police that he had paid 1 lakh to ADE Md Feroz of Malakpet who promised to provide the examination paper along with answers. Feroz Khan and his associates demanded 5 lakh and obtained 1 lakh as an advance, police said. They also collected lakhs of rupees from several candidates. Feroz and his associates had made an agreement with the candidates that they would provide answers.

As part of their plan, the candidates had to carry a cellphone into the exam hall to receive answers. However, the accused could not send answers to all at once as there were many candidates. Hence, the candidates approached the police as they got cheated by the accused of not providing answers as per the agreement.

Acting up on the complaints, the police have intensified the investigation into the case of leakage of the question paper of the junior lineman examination.

The police arrested Feroz Khan, Srinivas from Karmanghat and Dasru of Retibowli on Friday.

Police said that the accused managed to access the question paper in advance and provided the answers to the aspirants who paid the money.

