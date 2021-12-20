These Two Places In Telangana Record Coldest Temperature

Many places in Telangana and Hyderabad are witnessing the coldest temperatures. Kohir in Sangareddy recorded the coldest temperature of 7.1 degree C and the Agriculture University in Rajendranagar recorded 9.9 degree C.

In some districts of the north and central districts of Telangana, 3° to 4°C below normal is going to be recorded for the next three days with mainly dry weather.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 13-16 degree C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 27-30 degree C. The minimum temperatures - in the range of 14-16 degree C- while the maximum temperatures -in the range of 28-30 degree C- are going to be expected within the GHMC limits.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday were 27.8 degree and 13.2 degree C.

