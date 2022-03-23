These Telangana Districts on Yellow Alert for Rains

The India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert for six Telangana districts. Peddapalli, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, and Khammam are the six districts. The prediction was for light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning throughout the districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall of 17.6 mm was recorded at Gundala in Bhadradri Kothagudem during the last 24 hours; the highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Endapally in Jagtial, and the lowest minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Shabad in Rangareddy. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius during the next three days, with low temperatures ranging from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.