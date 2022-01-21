These Telangana Districts On Orange Alert

Several places in Hyderabad witnessed light showers on Thursday and a dip in night temperature. Rajendranagar had the lowest minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. At Quthbullapur, the highest rainfall of 3.8 mm was recorded.

According to the forecast by India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the city is likely to witness dry weather, along with clear sky and mist during the early hours of the day. On Friday, it is expected that the nighttime temperatures in several locations would drop even more. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), places such as Patancheru, Secunderabad, Gajularamam, Kukatpally, and Moosapet may have chillier nights, with minimum temperature below 15 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall of up to 10 mm was recorded in a few areas of the state on Thursday. From Friday to Monday, the IMD-H has issued a four-day orange alert for many Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. The nighttime temperature in these areas is predicted to be between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius.

