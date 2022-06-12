These Telangana Districts Get New Collectors

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the Telangana State Government has transferred PR and RD Commissioner Dr. A Sharath as a collector, Sangareddy. M. Hanumantha Rao who is placed in Full Additional Charge as Siddipet Collector has been relived and posted as PR and RD Director.

Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil has been transferred and posted as Siddipet Collector. Nalgonda district Additional Collector (Local Bodies)- Rahul Sharma is placed in Full Additional Charge as Nalgonda district collector until further orders. Koya Sree Harsha, Additional collector (Local Bodies) Jogulamba Gadwal is placed in a full additional charge of the district collector.

Kumrambheem Asifabad additional collector Karnati Varun Reddy has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, ITDA Utnoor. Ankit, who has been working as a project officer, ITDA Utnoor is posted as a project officer, ITDA Eturunagaram. Chahat Bajpai, who is waiting for posting is posted as an Additional Collector , Kumrambheem Asifabad.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills Minor Gangrape Case Accused Undergo Potency Test