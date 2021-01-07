These Frontline Workers In Telangana Will Get First COVID Vaccine Shots

HYDERABAD: The government has devised their COVID-19 vaccine plan. According to the plan, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be administering the vaccine shots first to frontline workers. Around 70,000 to 75,000 frontline workers in all the urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State could be qualified for the vaccination.

Initially 29,000 workers including health experts, medical officers, sanitary workers and others have been selected. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) released guidelines for the immunization process and gave nine categories for the municipal workers. The workers falling in these categories will be eligible for vaccination. The categories include health care workers, sanitation staff and others.

According to the central government guidelines sanitation workers, waste collectors, sweepers, plant operators, vehicle drivers, frontline ULB staff, cremation ground staff and others fall into the frontline workers category.

The GHMC is making arrangements to carry out this plan. Registration will be done for the vaccination. The workers will have to submit their names and an identity proof. This could include a driving license, Aadhar card, PAN card etc.

Depending on the address, the person will be assigned a vaccination centre. According to the GHMC official, Health care centre or even school buildings can be used as a centre. The worker will be getting information regarding their centre and confirmation via a message or through slip distribution.

It will be like a voting process. The worker goes to the centre for immunization and after receiving the shot, their finger will be marked with ink as an indication of the vaccination being done.

According to the reports, this is the list. Sanitation workers (18550), Sanitary Field Assistants (948), Sanitary Jawans (284), Sanitary Supervisors (22), Sanitary Inspectors (06), Swachh Auto tipper drivers and helpers (5000), Swachh CRPs (2152), Health Assistants (06), Assistant Medical Officers of Health (17), Zonal Medical Officers of Health (01), Transport Engineers (40), Transport drivers (995), Transport workers (1548), Solid Waste Management Engineers (04).