There Should Be Only One Paddy Procurement Policy In Telangana Says Harish Rao

Telangana Minister Harish Rao questioned why the centre is favourable towards Punjab in paddy procurement and why it is behaving in a different way with Telangana in the paddy procurement. He demanded the centre that there should be only one paddy procurement policy in Telangana state. He further stated that the centre procured the entire paddy produced by Punjab and is refusing to procure the paddy from Telangana. He said that the centre is showing discrimination between one state of the country and another.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a national policy for the procurement of food grains in the country.

He urged the PM to direct the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution to procure the entire paddy from Telangana. In his letter, KCR mentioned that "There should not be different policies of the Union government for different states within the country." He mentioned that the Centre should purchase the entire quantity of paddy as per the MoU with the state.

