Thanks to KLIS, Mallanna Sagar to Get Godavari Water 

The Telangana state Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Thursday, launched the 4th phase of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes at Kukunoorpally village of Siddipet district. After the launch, Harish Rao said that the government will get Godavari water to the Mallanna Sagar reservoir within a month.

The TS Minister said that more than 95 per cent of the works of the biggest reservoir in the complex Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) have been completed and the remaining are scheduled to get completed in a month.

He later said that one can see canals and streams flowing during last summer when water was released from Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar which were built as a part of KLIS.

Harish Rao later explained how rural parts of Telangana was developed with the help of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes. He elaborated that they have built dump yards, Vaikuntha Dhamas besides creating Prakruthi Vanams in every village and were releasing the funds to all the local bodies every month without fail.