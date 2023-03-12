Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society Organizes Biggest Blood Donation Camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) a registered non-profit organisation has today organised a mega blood donation camp at Kings Palace, Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad. Shri Mahmood Ali, Hon’ble Minister of Home, Prisons, Fire Services, Govt. of Telangana along with Shri P Kaushik Reddy, MLC Govt. Whip, Wajahuddin - IPS, Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, MLC – Hindupur -AP, Syed Omer Jaleel, IAS officer and many others visited the blood donation camp. Abu Aimal, Amin, Shiv Ratan and dedicated staff of TSCS had taken part at the donation camp.

TSCS CEO Dr. Suman Jain briefed the Hon'ble Minister, Shri. Mahmood Ali & other guests, about the situation of Thalassemia in Telangana and the need of blood donors to come forward for transfusion of blood to Thalassemia patients. Ms. Ratnavali Kothapalli, Vice President – TSCS & Mr M A Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary – TSCS were also part of the blood donation camp. The collected blood will be utilised for the patients who need blood transfusion at regular intervals. TSCS has also appealed to the Hon’ble Minister to help in releasing a G.O for mandatory antenatal test - HbA2 for every pregnant woman to help prevent the birth of Thalassemia Major Children.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Suman Jain, CEO - TSCS said, "We are really thankful to the 1500 donors who have come forward to donate blood and meet the blood requirement for Thalassemia patients. We are extremely honoured that our Home Minister, Shri Mahmood Ali ji has visited the blood donation camp. We explained to him about the situation of Thalassemia in our state & country and also emphasised the need of blood donors to come forward and donate on a regular basis. It is also a very prestigious opportunity to host all the honourable guests at our mega blood donation camp today. The guests have extended their support to us and also promised to promote awareness of Thalassemia and its eradication".