TGWDCW Recruitment 2021: 135 Anganwadi Posts At Jayashankar Bhupalpally District

TGWDCW Recruitment 2021: Good news for unemployed and married women who have completed their tenth class! The Telangana government is accepting applications for the recruitment of 135 Anganwadi posts.

The Telangana government's Women and Welfare Officer's office has issued a notification for the recruitment of these posts at the Anganwadi Center in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The positions are for Anganwadi Teachers and Anganwadi Nurses.

Women who are qualified and interested can obtain information pertaining to these positions on the website.

The last date to apply is July 15 and there is no application cost.

Job Details: Anganwadi Teachers, Anganwadi Nurses, Mini Anganwadi Teachers.

Total Vacancies: 135

Anganwadi Teachers - 36

Anganwadi Nurses - 83

Mini Anganwadi Teachers - 16

Eligibility: Should have passed 10th Class

The candidate must be married.

Moreover, if the candidate is from a village, then she should be within the gram panchayat and if she is from a town then she should be from the local municipality ward.

Age: Not to exceed 35 years.

Salary: Rs. 15,000 - 45,000 / -

Selection Procedure: Selection of shortlisted candidates followed by an interview

How to apply: Apply online.