TGUGCET 2021 Results Today

Hyderabad: On Friday, the Telangana Gurukulam Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGCET) – 2021 results will be released for admissions into first-year BA, BCom, BBA, and BSc courses at Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

According to a press release, the provisionally chosen candidates were advised to attend phase-I counselling at specified degree colleges from July 19 to 21.

The Telangana Gurukul Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (TGUGSET) results will be announced on Friday, according to convener RS Praveen Kumar.

A recent entrance exam was held for first-year BA, BCom, BBA, and BSc programmes.

He stated that details on when classes would be held following counselling will be announced soon.

To fulfil admission formalities, candidates were required to provide a transfer certificate, caste, income, and intermediate marks certifications, as well as three passport-size photos. Visit the websites link 1 and link 2 for results, college allotment, and other information.