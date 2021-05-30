TGCET 2021 Postponed Due To Covid: Check Full Details

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Society Secretary RS Praveen Kumar, on Saturday, stated that the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) scheduled to be held on May 30 has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This exam will be conducted for admissions into Class V in social, tribal, BC and general welfare residential educational institutions in the State for the academic year 2021-22.

The exam date would be intimated later as per the orders of the State government, Praveen Kumar said.

Gurukul Societies Seat Details Social Welfare Residential Society 18,560 BC Welfare Society 20,800 Tribal Welfare Society 4,777 General Welfare Society 2,800

He further said that the students can find out the details of the TGCET exam at https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/ website or can call the toll free number 180042545678 to resolve any queries or issues regarding admissions.